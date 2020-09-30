https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-mike-lee-basically-just-chews-comeys-ass-for-90-seconds-straight/

Multiple investigations into Trump and his family, all would of continued and led to jail time if there was anything there. Multiple investigations into the election. Basically two impeachments, Russia didn’t pan out. So they got Ukraine done in record time.

Stone, Manafort, Flynn, Page, Papadopolis, many many others had their lives completely ruined.

Investigations into Hillary closed, Biden, closed, FBI closed, Comey closed, Brennan closed. Durham not leading to any results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

