Seven people were shot Wednesday at roughly 12:45 p.m., while preparing to go into a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, funeral home.

Fox 6 reported that the individuals were about to enter the Serenity Funeral Home “as a group” when someone in a passing car opened fire.

All seven victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson commented on the incident, saying, “Our prayers are with the victims and their family members during this terrible time. This is an untenable situation. This brazen act that was done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city, and we’re working feverishly to identify who committed this act.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the victims “ranged in age from 24 to 48 years old and were men and women.”

The funeral was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., roughly 15 minutes after the shooting occurred. The services were for 26-year-old Braxton Taylor, who was shot to death September 17, 2020. His murder remains unsolved.

Police are now asking for the public’s health in identifying the shooter who opened fire on the funeral home.

