https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518900-sheriff-from-portland-quickly-refutes-trump-claim-he-had-offered

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese from Portland, Ore., quickly refuted President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE’s claim of an endorsement during Tuesday night’s first general election presidential debate.

“As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him,” Reese responded on Twitter Tuesday night.

The sheriff added in a quip: “Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he’d try to turn my wife against me!”

Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he’d try to turn my wife against me! #PortlandSheriff #Debates2020 #DebateNight — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) September 30, 2020

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter account retweeted both of Reese’s tweets.

During the chaotic debate in Cleveland, Trump touted support from “almost every law enforcement group in the United States” after being asked why he should be trusted to deal with “race issues.”

“I have Florida. I have Texas. I have Ohio. I have, excuse me, Portland — the sheriff just came out today, and he said, ‘I support President Trump,’” Trump said.

“I don’t think you have any law enforcement,” the president told Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE. “You can’t even say the word law enforcement because if you say those words, you’re gonna lose all of your radical left supporters.”

Trump’s assertions come after protests against racial injustice and police brutality have broken out across the country this year, including in Portland, sometimes turning violent.

Biden responded to the president by saying he supports law and order and refuting Trump’s remarks that he supports the movement to Defund the Police.

The president’s campaign has framed Biden as incapable of handling the demonstrations, while the former vice president has retorted that the protests and violence are occurring during Trump’s presidency.

