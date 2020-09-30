https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/singer-helen-reddy-is-dead-at-78/

Not exactly. They fell for the Leftist-Marxist agenda via the evil mainstream media.

Women abandoned the holy mission of building and maintaining a home for their husbands and children, and opted instead for the world of work, careers, and the pleasures of disposable income. Their husbands suffer. Their children suffer. They suffer.

What did they get in return? 35 years of dating. Multiple affairs. Abortions. Two-income mortgages. Divorces. Children in Antifa. A lot of pain.

And they said to him, “Where is Sarah your wife?” And he said, “Behold, in the tent.” (Genesis 18:9)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

