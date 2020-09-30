http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oaC609WAlAM/

Telemundo’s Spanish-speaking TV viewers reported two-to-one that Donald Trump won the combative presidential debate on Tuesday night.

The survey score was briefly displayed by the Telemundo network’s newsdesk:

Spanish speaking viewers of Telemundo expressed their preference of who won tonight’s presidential debate: 66% Trump 34% Biden. #DebateTuesday pic.twitter.com/JxCUFda6iF — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) September 30, 2020

The score has little practical meaning, partly because Telemundo’s respondents were not a scientific sample and may have been organized themselves to skew Telemundo’s results.

Also, even if the sample was representative and respondents were sincere, the result is no guide to how Spanish-speaking citizens will vote.

In 2016, for example, “Hillary Clinton was deemed the winner of Monday night’s debate by 62% of voters who tuned in to watch, while just 27% said they thought Donald Trump had the better night,” according to a CNN/ORC poll of voters who watched the debate.

But if Trump wins a large share of the Latino vote, he stands to win the electoral votes of Florida and Arizona, and also gain an extra slice of voters in Texas, Georgia, and New Mexico.

Another study showing the obvious: Americans who are Latino don’t like progressives’ divide-and-rule identity politics.

They want what Americans want; politicians to help them & their kids get decent wages, cut crime, etc.

Advantge: Trump’s populist GOPhttps://t.co/dFjYcQoeuG — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) September 19, 2020

