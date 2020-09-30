https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/stock-futures-drop-after-contentious-trump-biden-debate

Stocks jumped on Wednesday, reversing morning losses after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signaled a stimulus deal could be announced today after much negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27886.1 +433.44 +1.58% SP500 S&P 500 3374 +38.53 +1.16% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11198.860204 +113.61 +1.02%

All three of the major averages rallied with the Dow Jones Industrial Average locking in a gain of nearly 430 points or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose over 1% each.

Also driving the move a major jump in pending home sales which rose a record 8.8% in August.

The combination, along with a better-than-expected ADP jobs report, helped temper investor concerns after the nasty presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Biden and Trump clashed on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the economy to racial injustice.

GDP Drops, Jobs Rebounding

The ADP Employment Change showed 749,000 jobs were added in September, stronger than expected, as the economy continues to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This helped offset GDP for the second quarter which dropped 31.4%, in-line with an expected decline of 31.7% tied to COVID-19.

ENERGY, FINANCIALS PULL STOCKS DOWN AHEAD OF BIDEN-TRUMP DEBATE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 124.71 -0.65 -0.52%

On the corporate front, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be laying off 28,000 employees, as its parks business in the U.S. has struggled, despite reopening in California and Florida.

DISNEYS HAWAII RESORT TO START PHASED REOPENING IN NOVEMBER

Disney’s Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, announced the layoffs of “castmembers” Tuesday evening, citing “limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements” and the uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic. As such, D’Amaro said the company has made “the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 29.53 +0.79 +2.75% NKLA NIKOLA CORPORATION 20.30 +2.42 +13.53%

General Motors may decide to extend talks with Nikola Corporation on its $2 billion deal, CNBC reported.

The deal, which had been expected to close on Wednesday, is under scrutiny after short-seller Hindenburg Research said Nikola made false claims about its technology for its electric trucks. The company’s former chairman, Trevor Milton, also recently resigned, amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CZR CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 56.60 +2.11 +3.87% PENN PENN NATIONAL GAMING 71.94 +2.53 +3.65% DKNG DRAFTKINGS 57.09 +1.35 +2.43%

Caesars Entertainment announced it would buy British-gambling company William Hill for 272 pence per share, valuing William Hill at $3.73 billion, or 2.9 billion British pounds. The deal puts other gaming stocks in focus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 115.95 +1.86 +1.63%

Apple Inc. awarded CEO Tim Cook his first major stock grant since 2011, giving Cook an additional 333,987 restricted stock units that will vest in thirds on an annual basis starting in 2023, according to an SEC filing Tuesday.

“Tim has brought unparalleled innovation and focus to his role as CEO and demonstrated what it means to lead with values and integrity,” Apple’s Board of Directors told FOX Business in a statement late Tuesday. “For the first time in nearly a decade, we are awarding Tim a new stock grant that will vest over time in recognition of his outstanding leadership and with great optimism for Apple’s future as he carries these efforts forward.”

APPLE BECOMES FIRST U.S. COMPANY WORTH $2 TRILLION

Crude oil inventories also showed a healthy draw down signaling demand is picking up.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 28.15 +0.46 +1.66%

The yield on the 10-Year Treasury dipped to 0.646%, the sixth drop in the past eight trading days.

European markets were lower in Wednesday trading, with the FTSE 100 and DAX falling 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and FOX Business Lucas Manfredi contributed to this story.

