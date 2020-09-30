https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/students-get-first-look-at-bidens-cognitive-decline/

Posted by Kane on September 30, 2020 1:03 am

Campus Reform correspondent Ophelie Jacobson speaks to students at Univ of Florida

Atomic Reverend

Oh come on man!

September 30, 2020 3:33 am

Talk about living in a bubble… Blinders are doing their job very well.

September 30, 2020 4:07 am

bold truth

Boy are they stupid.

September 30, 2020 3:34 am

johnnyCatt

I’m supposed to depend on them for my “social security” check in 20 years.. I guess I better start burying gold in the back yard…

September 30, 2020 5:45 am

The right is right for a reason!

They are only regurgitating what their liberal professors feed them. Garbage in, garbage out!

September 30, 2020 3:48 am

johnnyCatt

It’s the sororities and Fraternities (backed-up by the profs).

September 30, 2020 5:46 am

Dan066

It’s over Joe.

September 30, 2020 4:12 am

Roger

But, but, but.. he stood up to Corn Pop dammit!

September 30, 2020 4:34 am

