Florida’s Tampa International is the first airport in the U.S. to offer both PCR tests and rapid antigen tests to all passengers. Testing will begin Oct. 1 and run through Oct. 31 on a walk-in basis, according to a company statement.

“We’re going to build confidence on the part of the traveling public, by giving them an opportunity to have a test done right here at the airport before they get on a flight,” said Joe Lopano, CEO at Tampa International, adding TPA is the only airport offering testing for anybody going to any destination.

“Testing is the key to getting people back to travel,” he said, according to CNN Travel.

Testing will be done daily from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET for all ticketed passengers who can prove they have flown within three days. The cost is $125 for the PCR test and $57 for the antigen test.

American Airlines issued a statement Tuesday announcing preflight COVID-19 testing at Miami International Airport starting next month for passengers heading to Jamaica. The airline plans to expand its testing program across the Caribbean and later will include people traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Hawaii.

