For what it’s worth, viewers of the Spanish-language Telemundo network thought President Trump “won” last night’s debate by a two to one margin:

Now with video: @TelemundoNews asked their viewers who won the debate (Trump 66-34).

Anchor Felicidad Aveleyra: this isn’t scientific! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ASk56HOOmd — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 30, 2020

I assume this was a “click if you feel like voting” poll, and therefore perhaps meaningless. But perhaps not. I think it is plausible that most viewers who are not deeply into politics simply took away an impression: that Trump is strong and dynamic, while Biden is old and weak. If that was the way you saw the personalities, in all likelihood you would go for the strong, dynamic option. It is also noteworthy that the Trump administration has been great for Hispanic businesses and incomes. So perhaps the Telemundo audience was not so primed to vote for Joe Biden as some may assume.

