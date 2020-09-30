https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/guy-doesnt-know-freaked-former-trump-campaign-manager-steve-bannon-weighs-bidens-disastrous-night/

Former Trump Campaign Manager and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon weighed in on the debate on Wednesday morning.

Steve Bannon urged President Trump to double and triple down on the fact that Joe Biden is obviously not up for the job of President of the United States.

Bannon: @TeamTrump should double and triple down on the fact that @JoeBiden is obviously not up to the job of #POTUS Dems, MSM are absolutely petrified#WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/Aw4DGAzFyI — War Room: Pandemic ☣️ (@WarRoomPandemic) September 30, 2020

TRENDING: They Know Who Won: Thoroughly Defeated Democrats Urge Joe Biden to Cancel Future Debates

Bannon went on to describe the liberal media reaction to the debate last night saying the liberal media does not want Biden back up on stage with President Trump.

Steve Bannon: “The savvy people in the media don’t want Biden back up on stage with Trump. They’re going to come up with some excuse. You watch. Here’s the reason, Biden tow or three sentences into things forgets where he is. If you gotta let him go, next time I’d advice the president to be very strategic about where he cuts him off or where he inserts the comments. And the reason is Biden doesn’t know where he is… embrace this Democrats. You’ve traumatized your base so they don’t want to go and vote… They have a guy who doesn’t know where he is all the time. And that’s why they’re freaked out.”

Excellent analysis by Steve Bannon:

Bannon: The coordinated opposition of Dems, MSM, Big Tech want a kill switch on @realDonaldTrump to prevent him from connecting with his base#WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/j71F35yM5c — War Room: Pandemic ☣️ (@WarRoomPandemic) September 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

