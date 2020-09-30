https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/know-won-thoroughly-defeated-democrats-urge-joe-biden-cancel-future-debates/

Last night was the first presidential candidates debate of the 2020 campaign season.

The immediate takeaways were that:

** Trump was taking on two politicians

** Chris Wallace interrupted President Trump 76 times to just 15 times for Joe Biden

** Joe Biden couldn’t answer a question

** Joe Biden’s name-calling was disgusting and inappropriate

** Joe Biden made 33 false or misleading statements

** Democrats have to lie to the public about their policies and plans because they are so unpopular and destructive

Democrats left the debate thoroughly defeated.

They know they lost.

How do we know that?

Because top Democrats are now all calling for Joe Biden to cancel any future debates.

This is an amazing supercut of panicked Democrats urging no more debates!

SUPERCUT! Media urge Biden: Just say no to more debates! pic.twitter.com/EUgtwbYidC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

You know you lost bad when one side says no more debates… — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 30, 2020

Mika Brzenzinki

No more debates. Because that was not a debate. Biden was great by the way. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) September 30, 2020

Leftist actor George Takei

No more debates. We’re hurting enough. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2020

Howard Fineman.

No more debates. Stop. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) September 30, 2020

Bill Kristol.

“I suspect Biden ended up benefitting…But Americans of all stripes should be ashamed of what we saw—what the world saw—on Tuesday night. Donald Trump is a shameful figure. But that he will have been our 45th president is our shame as a nation.”https://t.co/Iobc4f339t — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 30, 2020

WaPo hack Margaret Sullivan

Dear Debate Commission: Fix the debate format (Penalty box? Mute button? Stun gun?) or cancel the next two. My column. https://t.co/yystmAZvGr — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) September 30, 2020

>

Arianna Huffington

There should be no more debates. As Jake Tapper said, “a hot mess inside a dumpster fire.” #Debates2020 — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) September 30, 2020

RINO Michael Steele

As I earlier tonight, there is no need for any further national humiliation: this was the first and should be the last #PresidentialDebate. What on this blessed earth makes you believe the next two debates will be better than this? Let’s just #VOTE https://t.co/DXg7UMVL79 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 30, 2020

RINO Charlie Sykes

The debate “was a disgrace because of the behavior of one man, Donald Trump. The interrupting and the bullying, the absence of both decency and dignity— gave the affair the rare and sickening character of a national humiliation.” ⁦@BillKristol⁩ https://t.co/Ml0eE1ICry — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 30, 2020

Democrats and especially RINOs know who won the debate last night.

It wasn’t even close.

