https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/weird-appears-joe-bidens-wire-slipped-jacket-presidential-debate/

Some Internet sleuths claim Biden was wired last night and they believe they have proof.

It is widely known that Joe Biden is in declining mental and physical health.

Before last night’s debate the Biden team disagreed to drug testing and being checked for ear plugs and other mechanical devices.

TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump to Tell His Supporters to Not Riot!! WTH? After BLM-Antifa Rip Apart the Country! (VIDEO)

FOX News Reporters confirmed reports that Biden did not want to be checked for wires before the debate and said they would have to keep an eye on this:

Fox News chief political anchor gives credence to Trump conspiracy theory Biden will have a secret listening device: “As far as the listening devices and the Biden campaign’s response to that, I think that’s interesting. We’re going to have to follow that through the day.” pic.twitter.com/1k3NqY4EI3 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) September 29, 2020

Now some observers claim Biden was wearing a wire in last night’s debate. During the debate Biden reached into his jacket and realigned something there. As he pulls out his hand what looks like a wire appears in plain sight:

There are other pictures showing something falling out of Joe’s sleeve:

What is that by his wrist? pic.twitter.com/6P0nMFEZUW — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) September 30, 2020

And there’s a video of that thing on his wrist as well:

Others reported how it appeared throughout the debate that Biden was listening to something other than the debate as if someone was talking to him through and ear piece:

Did Joe Biden have a transmitter in his ear. Did you notice how he closed his eyes and looked down he was listening! pic.twitter.com/Cg59T8oirU — TIMENOUT (@TIMENOUT) September 30, 2020

Many others saw the wire as well:

Is anyone familiar with an audio induction loop? Or is it just me & every sophisticated surveillance team in the world? In addition to lying by denying demonstrably provable facts, Joe Biden cheated in the debate with @realDonaldTrump. Biden still lost because he is lost. https://t.co/zcF4X9ddLu — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

It’s no surprise that the Democrats would cheat. They spied on candidate and President Trump and attempted a coup of his presidency. As long as they get away with it they will continue to lie, steal, cheat and attempt to overthrow our government.

What were those wires and objects under Biden’s jacket? Were the Democrats cheating again? And is it any surprise?



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

