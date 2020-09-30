https://justthenews.com/government/trump-administration-proposes-decrease-limit-refugee-admissions-new-fiscal-year?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump administration is seeking to lower the limit on the number of refugees that can be admitted into the country during the next fiscal year.

The administration has proposed a cap of 15,000 refugees for the 2021 fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1.

The Associated Press reports that the nation’s legislature will scrutinize the proposal, but despite some Congressional opposition, legislators largely lack the power to impose alterations.

The proposed figure represents a decline of 3,000 from the 18,000 limit during the 2020 fiscal year, though CBS News reports that the actual number of refugees admitted during the 2020 fiscal year fell significantly below the 18,000 cap.

The potential cap continues a downward trend after the president set refugee slots to 45,000 for fiscal year 2018, and 30,000 for 2019, according to the outlet.

“Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp, and he said that—overwhelming public resources, overcrowding schools, and inundating your hospitals,” Trump said during a speech in Minnesota on Wednesday. “You know that, it’s already there, it’s a disgrace what they’ve done to your state.”

