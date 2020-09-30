https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cnns-john-king-calls-hunter-biden-swamp-creature-using-family-name-make-money-around-world-video/

President Trump absolutely stunned Joe Biden during last night’s debate when he brought up his crackhead son Hunter Biden.

Biden’s jaw dropped when Trump asked why Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire from the mayor of Moscow’s wife.

“China ate your lunch, Joe!” Trump said. “And no wonder, your son goes in and he takes out billions of dollars to manage — he makes millions of dollars.”

Trump continued, “And also, while we’re at it, just out of curiosity, the Mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5 million. What did he do to deserve it? What did he do with Burisma?”

President Trump battered Biden so bad last night that CNN’s John King was forced to admit Hunter Biden is a corrupt DC swamp creature.

“Hunter Biden in many ways is a weakness for the former Vice President because of his work,” King said.

“He was a — I’ll call it out — He’s a Swamp Creature – like many people – trading in on his family name to make money around the world.”

You know it’s bad when CNN admits Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family are corrupt grifters and thieves.

WATCH:

CNN’s John King: “Hunter Biden in many ways is a weakness for the former Vice President because of his work.” “He’s a Swamp Creature – like many people – trading in on his family name to make money around the world.” The Bidens have been profiting off Joe’s office for decades! pic.twitter.com/yoyOLgdig8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2020

Hunter Biden made millions of dollars sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company, despite having zero experience in the field — while his father was US Vice President and tasked to clean up corruption in the Ukraine.

Hunter Biden flew on Air Force 2 with daddy VP Biden to China and 12 days later secured a $1.5 billion infusion for his private fund from the Bank of China.

According to a new bombshell report released by a senate committee:

Hunter Biden sent “thousands of dollars” to people who appeared to be involved in the human trafficking industry, including non-resident alien women in the US who are citizens of Russia or Ukraine!

Hunter received a $3.5 million wire from the mayor of Moscow’s wife who was a close associate to Vladimir Putin.

Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow.

Last year, in a shocking admission, Hunter Biden told the New Yorker that he once accepted a diamond bribe from a shady Chinese business tycoon in exchange for his powerful contacts in the US.

The 2.8-carat diamond was reportedly worth $80,000 and was sent to Hunter in 2016 in exchange for help making contacts in the liquefied-natural-gas industry in the US.

Hunter Biden should be prosecuted and thrown in prison.

