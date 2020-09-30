https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hair-mcdonalds-french-fries-ari-fleischer/2020/09/30/id/989735

President Donald Trump’s coiffure could be from eating McDonald’s french fries.

The president Wednesday jokingly credited the fries for his nearly full head of hair, tweeting: “No wonder I didn’t lose my hair!” in response to a 2018 tweet from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer with a link to an article that said a chemical in McDonald’s French fries might be a cure for baldness.

“It doesn’t work,” Fleischer said.

The report cited a study from Japan where researchers said mice who were tested with the chemical regrew hair.

The New York Times earlier this week, citing Trump’s tax returns, said the president claimed $70,000 in hair care expenses “for television” as a deduction on his income taxes.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., following the report blasted Trump in a tweet.

“Last year, Republicans blasted a firehose of hatred + vitriol my way because I treated myself to a $250 cut & lowlights on my birthday,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter in reference to the outrage surrounding her hair salon bill for a cut ($80) lowlights ($180) along with a $52 tip.

“Where’s the criticism of their idol spending $70K on hairstyling? Oh, it’s nowhere because they’re spineless, misogynistic hypocrites? Got it.”

