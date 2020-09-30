https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donaldtrump-amyconeybarrett-supremecourt/2020/09/30/id/989697

President Donald Trump offered to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on the same day that they first met, which was less than 72 hours after the death of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, CNN reports.

Although Trump told the press multiple times last week that several candidates were under consideration, Barrett’s Senate questionnaire, which was released on Tuesday, shows that he offered her the nomination on Monday, September 21, just days after Ginsburg died on the Friday before.

Barrett confirmed that she was offered the nomination after meeting with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone on the 21st in Washington, D.C.

The questionnaire also shows the judge’s net worth is nearly $2.6 million, and that she once represented an Iranian exile group that is affiliated with a militant group that opposes the country’s clerical regime.

