A day after saying the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by,” President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE on Wednesday said he didn’t know about the far-right group amid intense criticism of his initial remarks at the presidential debate.

Trump on Wednesday said the group should “stand down” as he faced blowback from Republicans who said he should have forcefully denounced white supremacism when he was given the chance.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are,” Trump told reporters when departing for a campaign trip to Minnesota. “I can only say they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.”

Trump still equivocated on the matter, saying “the problem is on the left” while railing against antifa, a loosely affiliated collection of left-wing protesters.

Trump’s comments about how the group should “stand back and stand by” came after debate moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE asked if Trump would be willing to condemn white supremacists. The president said “sure,” but when pressed to actually do so, he did not.

The group celebrated Trump’s comments. One social media account affiliated with the self-described “white chauvinist” organization added Trump’s comments to the Proud Boys logo.

The Proud Boys are known for their white nationalist pandering, blatant anti-Muslim rhetoric and close ties with more publicly violent extremists.

The group gained national prominence for its involvement in the 2016 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., and it has staged multiple counter-rallies aimed at disrupting the anti-police brutality protests that have swept the country since the police killing of George Floyd in May.

Republican lawmakers and conservative allies widely panned Trump’s debate comments, saying the president should have clearly denounced white supremacists.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellIn rare move, Schumer forces vote to consider health care bill amid Supreme Court tensions COVID-19 talks hit crucial stretch Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting MORE (R-Ky.) called it “unacceptable” not to condemn white supremacy.

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottAdvising Capitol Hill on insurance Author Ryan Girdusky: RNC worked best when highlighting ‘regular people’ as opposed to ‘standard Republicans’ Now is the time to renew our focus on students and their futures MORE (R-S.C.), the lone Black Republican senator, said he believed Trump “misspoke.”

Sen. Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by JobsOhio – Trump’s tax return bombshell Fears grow of chaotic election Democrats call for declassifying election threats after briefing by Trump officials MORE (R-S.D.) added that Trump should have “made it very clear that there’s no room for people on the far left or the far more far right.”

