Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Wednesday boarded the Amtrak train in Cleveland to head to Alliance, Ohio.

Biden looked tired and battered after last night’s debate as he boarded the train.

Joe and Jill Biden on their Amtrak train tour, chatting with Ohioans about healthcare and the economy pic.twitter.com/flgCPT6yH8 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

Trump supporters had a little surprise for Biden when he arrived outside an Elks lodge by a train station in Alliance, Ohio.

Trump supporters dragged out huge speakers and blared audio clips of Joe Biden’s gaffes.

WATCH:

Outside an Elks lodge, by a train station in Alliance, Ohio, Biden supporters awaiting him chant “vote him out” and “four more years in jail,” while Trump backers drag out big speakers and blare … old audio clips of Biden … pic.twitter.com/6KydmiTMTa — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 30, 2020

