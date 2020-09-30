https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-supporters-drag-huge-speakers-blare-audio-clips-joe-bidens-gaffes-biden-arrives-alliance-ohio-video/

Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Wednesday boarded the Amtrak train in Cleveland to head to Alliance, Ohio.

Biden looked tired and battered after last night’s debate as he boarded the train.

TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump to Tell His Supporters to Not Riot!! WTH? After BLM-Antifa Rip Apart the Country! (VIDEO)

Trump supporters had a little surprise for Biden when he arrived outside an Elks lodge by a train station in Alliance, Ohio.

Trump supporters dragged out huge speakers and blared audio clips of Joe Biden’s gaffes.

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...