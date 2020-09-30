https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/30/trump-supporters-drown-out-biden-supporters-at-the-first-stop-on-his-train-tour/

As we told you yesterday, Joe Biden is off on a train tour with stops in Ohio in Pennsylvania now that he’s gotten the first debate out of the way:

The day after the debate: Joe Biden is embarking on a multi-stop train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania. Stops include Alliance, Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Castle, Latrobe and Johnstown. pic.twitter.com/cJrh04jqcH — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

This looks . . . sad? Is sad the right word?

Traveling on board the train with Joe and Jill Biden heading into Alliance pic.twitter.com/OEdnYMw2Ly — John Kosich (@KosichJohn) September 30, 2020

And here’s the Biden Train entering the station:

ALLIANCE, Ohio — @JoeBiden’s whistle stop train tour is here. He is set to speak and take questions. LIVE coverage soon on CBSN: https://t.co/GVb06rul4F pic.twitter.com/TG0uhkBHJF — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 30, 2020

And on the other side of the tracks, it was the Trump supporters in attendance who drowned out the one’s their for Amtrak Joe:

Outside an Elks lodge, by a train station in Alliance, Ohio, Biden supporters awaiting him chant “vote him out” and “four more years in jail,” while Trump backers drag out big speakers and blare … old audio clips of Biden … pic.twitter.com/6KydmiTMTa — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 30, 2020

Trump Train vs. Biden Train? No contest.

