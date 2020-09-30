https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/trump-aide-hope-hicks-reportedly-tested-positive-coronavirus-thursday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump said Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump will begin a quarantine after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. The first couple are awaiting results from their own tests.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” Trump tweeted. “Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Hicks flew aboard Marine One and Air Force One with President Trump this week, according to the Associated Press.

So far there have been more than 7.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 207,000 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

