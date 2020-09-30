https://100percentfedup.com/trump-war-room-release-19-lies-joe-biden-keeps-repeating-about-his-life-less-than-one-hour-before-first-debate/

With less than an hour to go before the first Presidential Debate, the Trump War Room Twitter account posted a thread of 19 posts about major lies Joe Biden keeps on repeating. (Double click on the tweet below or here to see the entire thread):

THREAD: 19 Lies Joe Biden Keeps Repeating About His Life — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2020

Here are four lies on this list that have been previously reported by 100%FedUp in their entirety:

1. Biden says he “had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him [Nelson Mandela] on Robbens Island.”



Joe Biden’s stump speech in South Carolina has included a claim he was arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in South Africa. He has repeated the lie many times until today.

Biden was on CNN with John Berman when Berman asked about the story of the arrest. Biden is now claiming he was stopped and separated from his group but not arrested. In previous reports (see below), former UN Ambassador Andrew Young said he remembers nothing about Biden being arrested.

Here’s Joe Biden spinning like crazy to get out of his latest tall tale:

[embedded content]

OUR PREVIOUS REPORT ON JOE BIDEN’S CLAIM:

Former Vice President Joe Biden is at it again. He’s known for telling ‘tall tales’ and plagiarizing. Still, Biden’s latest is a curious claim that he was arrested with former UN Ambassador Andrew Young while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in South Africa in the ’70s.

Andrew Young just weighed in on Biden’s claim during a phone interview with the New York Times:

“No, I was never arrested and I don’t think he was, either. Now, people were being arrested in Washington. I don’t think there was ever a situation where congressmen were arrested in South Africa.”

Young just added doubt to Biden’s story, but there are also other factors that make Biden’s claim questionable. The NYT never denied Biden’s account of the arrest, but there is no record of the arrest of Biden and he has NEVER mentioned it before now.

Is this a case of pandering gone bad?

2. Biden says he “got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State.”



Does Joe Biden realize he’s lying, or does he believe the things he says? It’s hard to tell because he just keeps on spitting out lie after lie without flinching.

Here he is in Florence, South Carolina boasting that he got started at an “HBCU” aka Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The problem is that this is not true. Biden attended the Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware and attended the University of Delaware.

Watch the video below and see for yourself if he’s pandering:

[embedded content]

Joe Biden has a long and sordid past with his inability to tell the truth, but here he is with a young audience, and he’s blatantly lying to everyone in the room. Does he not realize that everything is recorded in 2019…everything.

Or does he just not care?

Benny called out Biden on Twitter:

Delaware State is an HBCU, the only problem is, Biden went to the University of Delaware, a completely different school. pic.twitter.com/qBSvwJhoRK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2019

3. Biden claims he did not advise President Obama against the raid to get Osama Bin Laden.



Joe is telling more lies.

Joe Biden spoke exclusively with Peter Doocy on Iran.

When asked if he would call an airstrike to stop an imminent attack, he said:

“Well, We did. The guy’s name is Osama Bin Laden”

Doocy replied: “Didn’t you tell Obama to wait on going after Bin Laden?”

Biden responded: “No, no I didn’t.”

Joe Biden is now trying to cover up his opposition to the Osama bin Laden raid. Moments ago, Biden says, “No I didn’t” when confronted by Peter Doocy for being against the raid. 8 years ago, Biden said he opposed raid and told Obama, “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go.” pic.twitter.com/zAWhMf38MU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

The video below proves Joe Biden is lying AGAIN:

PINOCCHIO Joe is telling more lies‼️ Peter Doocy asked if he would pull the trigger & go after a terrorist.. Biden: Well, We did. The guys name is Osama Bin Laden Doocy: Didn’t you tell Obama to wait on going after Bin Laden? Biden: No, no I didn’t Here’s the video! Joe Lies! pic.twitter.com/MofoUMWOx2 — TheKat™ ❤️ … text TRUMP 88022 (@SweetKat111) January 3, 2020

Biden must have forgotten that there is a video of almost everything he says.

He did tell Obama to wait on going after Bin Laden but lied about it to Peter Doocy.

4. Biden claimed he “marched in the civil rights movement… with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes.”



The New York Times article, Biden’s First Run for President Was a Calamity. Some Missteps Still Resonate, goes into how Joe Biden has always “embellished.” He’s repeatedly lied about key things that never happened. He was caught plagiarizing speeches back in the mid-80’s s and has continued telling outright lies about his accomplishments to this day.

The NYT reported in June of this year: “In 1988, Joe Biden was prone to embellishment. Hints of that linger today. But unlike then, his message to voters is clear: He’s a stabilizing statesman in a tumultuous time”

One early example: Even though his advisors reminded him he hadn’t actually marched in the civil rights movement, he continued telling the story

“When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program,” Mr. Biden thundered, testing his presidential message in February 1987 before a New Hampshire audience. “I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. And we changed attitudes.”

Earlier this year, Biden spoke glowingly about “great friend” and notorious segregationist Fritz Hollings:

Former Vice President Joe Biden made an appearance in South Carolina and pandered to the crowd by mentioning his “great, great friend” Fritz Hollings.

Biden was criticized earlier this year by Kamala Harris for working in the Senate with his “great friend” Fritz Hollings who was a notorious segregationist.

TRANSCRIPT OF BIDEN’S REMARKS: “Uh, I want to, uh, I want to say, you know, it’s good to be back in Spartanburg…You know I want to thank you, Tyrus, for the introduction and uh…”

“The fact of the matter is that, uh, I want to thank all of you for coming out tonight. And, uh, folks you know, uh, I , uh, spent an awful lot of time in South Carolina and because of my good friend and he was my great, great friend and helped me a great deal through some very difficult times, uh, uh, Fritz Hollings…I miss him.”

At a town hall in Spartanburg, SC on 8/28/19, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden praised former reformed segregationist Senator Fritz Hollings (D-SC) as a “great, great friend.”

[embedded content]

Remember Biden’s debate response to Harris’ claims of racism from Biden:

Joe Biden ends his time after getting reamed by Kamala Harris over race, shows little fight: “My time’s up, I’m sorry” Every other candidate continued fighting when their time expired except Biden, he just bowed out. Looks very weak

Joe Biden ends his time after getting reamed by Kamala Harris over race, shows little fight: “My time’s up, I’m sorry” Every other candidate continued fighting when their time expired except Biden, he just bowed out. Looks very weak pic.twitter.com/OciFRwZss4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 28, 2019

Biden just failed.

