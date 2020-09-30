Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson improved their already historic ratings during the third quarter of 2020.

Hannity, the eponymous host who is one of the president’s biggest on-air supporters, finished the quarter averaging 4,454,000 viewers a night, with 775,000 in the key 25-to-54 age demographic that advertisers covet, according to Nielsen Media Research. His audience marked its highest-rated quarter in history in both viewerships.

Carlson, whose audience size was second largest only behind Hannity, averaged 4,351,000 viewers a night during the third quarter.

Both of the prime-time hosts’ ratings were increases from the previous two quarters this year, which had been record-setting at the time.

In the second quarter, Carlson led the way, with 4,331,000 viewers a night, while Hannity was right on his tail, with an average audience of 4,311,000 people a night. And that was an increase from the first quarter.

In all, Fox News’s prime-time hosts — Carlson, Hannity, and Laura Ingraham — averaged 3,507,000 viewers a night, which is a 44% increase from 2019’s third quarter. CNN and MSNBC have also experienced growth in the third quarter in 2020 compared to their ratings a year ago.

Even with the ratings for the networks continuing to reach new heights, it’s safe to assume that they could break additional records in the fourth quarter as the country goes through a Supreme Court confirmation battle and the presidential election.