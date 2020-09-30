https://justthenews.com/government/security/us-embassy-employee-kyiv-dead-after-being-found-unconscious-police-say?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An American employee of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine died Wednesday after being found unconscious with a head injury in a park in Kyiv.

Kyiv National Police officers said the woman was found near railway tracks that run through the park, near the embassy. She was wearing athletic clothing and headphones, implying she may have been out for a jog at the time of her death.

Embassy officials are working with local authorities in their investigation. The death is being investigated as an intentional murder. Police say they are pursuing a 30-year-old male suspect with short, dark hair.

However, a spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said the circumstances of the woman’s death remain unclear and the incident may have been a tragic accident.

