https://nationalfile.com/uk-anti-covid-lockdown-protests-unite-disparate-political-groups-in-face-of-police-violence/

Huge crowds gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square on the weekend to protest against the COVID lockdowns, with police attacking peaceful protestors.

The crowds filled Trafalgar Square, with people from all different political backgrounds, all united protesting against the UK’s current COVID lockdown. At the time of writing, pubs and restaurants have to close at 10PM in England, and social gatherings are restricted to six people, both indoors and outdoors.

One protest attendee, whose identity and presence at the protest were verified by National File, wrote for Viribus News how surprised he was by the unification of vastly different political groups at this protest:

I saw many Union and England flags waving in the distance. I thought “ah, its going to be the usual crowd”. I’ve been to many a protest beforehand and whilst I certainly have no qualms with our national flags, it did give me the immediate impression of what sort of protest this would be. But then, coming up to Nelsons column I saw an anarchist flag. Odd for England and anarchist flags to be in the same protest together, as opposed to the two coming to blows with each other… Walking to the back of the stage area in front of the National Gallery, I saw a whole host of other different groups present. Ranging from Trump supporters in their MAGA hats, to Christians, Poles and even a multi-ethnic group of Rastafarians carrying around a portrait of Hailee Selassie. I even saw a member of the green party there. Evidently lockdown has enraged a diverse range of people.

Again these protests are some of the weirdest I have have ever been too. Tommy EDL types, Polish nationalists, libertarians and all school socialists, pro Palestinians and black lives matter groups all here at the same demo. Atmosphere is more a carnival than protest pic.twitter.com/7NoUHzyyg7 — 🇬🇧🇦🇲 Michael Dé La Broc 🇬🇧🇦🇲 (@MDeLaBroc1) September 26, 2020

This reporter also attended the protest for a short while, and managed to take some photos capturing the sheer scale of the anti-lockdown protest, along with its diversity of attendees.

Huge anti-lockdown protest happening in Trafalgar Square right now pic.twitter.com/lPGzVQV7W3 — Jack Hadfield 👍🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) September 26, 2020

A few interesting signs pic.twitter.com/r1L9YicGUW — Jack Hadfield 👍🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) September 27, 2020

A few more shots showing the size of the protest pic.twitter.com/l6KkCz5bFE — Jack Hadfield 👍🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) September 27, 2020

VIDEO: UK Riot Police Crack Down on Brits Demonstrating to Protect Monuments

The police response to the peaceful protest was markedly more violent than they had been to previous Black Lives Matter and leftist gatherings. Twitter user Michael de la Broc attended the protest, and captured footage of the police punching and then throwing an elderly woman to the ground.

I actually do have footage of this woman being forced to the ground by the police. Keep an eye on the ginger haired woman in the thumbnail of this video. https://t.co/gSmTvaryX9 pic.twitter.com/CfZJvZFbGl — 🇬🇧🇦🇲 Michael Dé La Broc 🇬🇧🇦🇲 (@MDeLaBroc1) September 26, 2020

i trimmed it out pic.twitter.com/VLL8yd9FnM — Neiljetel (@neiljetel) September 26, 2020

It appears in this footage that the old woman was actually punched by a police officer at one stage. This and the footage I captured, showed her being thrown to the ground twice. She recovered from the first one then returned to the lines and was put down a second time https://t.co/c94wu8ifbl — 🇬🇧🇦🇲 Michael Dé La Broc 🇬🇧🇦🇲 (@MDeLaBroc1) September 26, 2020

De La Broc noted that many of the people attending the protest are general supporters of law enforcement, and that there was a “lot of good will towards the police” following the killing of a police officer last week. “Police actions have killed that good will,” he said.

Tragic P

Part of all this, was there was a lot of good will towards the police in light of the met police officer killed by a terrorist the other day. Seen people giving condolences to cops. Lots of blue lives matter people were there. Police actions have killed that good will pic.twitter.com/TOodVoSn32 — 🇬🇧🇦🇲 Michael Dé La Broc 🇬🇧🇦🇲 (@MDeLaBroc1) September 26, 2020

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: London #BLM Protesters Become Violent, Attack Man After Claiming He’s With EDL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

