Ukrainian police have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of an employee at the United States Embassy in Kyiv.

The body of the employee, a woman who has not yet been publicly identified, was discovered lying near railway tracks in a park by a passerby. The woman, who suffered some form of head injury that rendered her unconscious, had on jogging clothes and was wearing headphones when she was found, according to Reuters.

She was rushed to the hospital and ultimately died from her injuries. Police said they are searching for a male suspect that they believe could have assaulted her, although no motive for the possible crime has been released.

Ukrainian officials said that the suspect is tall, has dark hair, and appears to be 30 to 40 years old. Despite the search, investigators have not ruled out that the death was accidental.

“The unconscious woman was admitted to a hospital where she subsequently died. During the examination of the victim’s belongings, an identity card of an employee of the U.S. Embassy in her name was found,” Ukrainian police said on Facebook.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that the dead employee was a U.S. citizen.

“We are heartbroken to report the death of an American member of the U.S. Embassy Kyiv community,” the embassy said in a statement. “Officials from U.S. Embassy Kyiv are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death.”

The Washington Examiner reached out to both the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and the State Department for further details about the death and subsequent investigation but did not immediately receive a response.