KYIV—Ukrainian authorities are investigating the death of an employee of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv who was found by railway tracks in a park on Wednesday, and are searching for a man suspected of assaulting her.

Police said the woman was found unconscious with a head injury by a passerby outside the city center, in running gear, and wearing headphones. She was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are looking for a dark-haired man of 30-40, dressed in dark shorts and a T-shirt. They have opened an investigation into suspected murder but have not ruled out that the death was an accident.

“The unconscious woman was admitted to a hospital where she subsequently died. During the examination of the victim’s belongings, an identity card of an employee of the U.S. Embassy in her name was found,” the police said on Facebook.

The embassy said on Facebook, “We are heartbroken to report the death of an American member of the U.S. Embassy Kyiv community. Officials from U.S. Embassy Kyiv are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death.”

The Ukrainian foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment. The Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed on Facebook their “sincere condolences” to Americans at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, and their friends and families. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine always remember with gratitude and feel the reliable and strategic support of the United States in defense of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.”

“May be a crime,” Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko tweeted in English. “But may be an accident too. Body was found on railway in earphones during the jogging.”

By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets. The Epoch Times contributed to this report.

