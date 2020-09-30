https://www.outkick.com/video-two-fans-snuck-into-yankees-indians-and-got-arrested/

Of everything that I can’t do during the pandemic, which isn’t that much anymore in Chicago, the thing I’ve missed the most is going to baseball games. Be that as it may, I’d never go to the lengths these two fans did in Cleveland, sneaking into tonight’s game against the Yankees and getting arrested:

Two fans who managed to sneak in here tonight being handcuffed by law enforcement. Any whip… pic.twitter.com/dxXmBii8C2 — Erik Boland (@eboland11) October 1, 2020

Not sure whether it was intentional or just crazy timing, but the TV broadcast got a shot of them getting led out:

Only in Cleveland can you get arrested at an @Indians game no fans can go to! 😂😬😳 pic.twitter.com/OFX4qMdate — THR3ES 🍾🌊 (@threesabovehigh) October 1, 2020

This is the second time this has happened at an MLB game of late — some guy snuck into Fenway and threw his hat on the field 1.5 weeks ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

