Public support for the increasingly militant Black Lives Matter movement has steadily dropped since the summer, but for all the holdouts who still think the movement isn’t coming to terrorize you at your home, look no further than a report last week in the New York Times.

The paper, to its credit, actually covered the escalating hostility of BLM mobs across the country. From the story:

The marches in Portland are increasingly moving to residential and largely white neighborhoods, where demonstrators with bullhorns shout for people to come “out of your house and into the street” and demonstrate their support. … These more aggressive protests target ordinary people going about their lives, especially those who decline to demonstrate allegiance to the cause. That includes a diner in Washington who refused to raise her fist to show support for Black Lives Matter, or, in several cities, confused drivers who happened upon the protests. … In Rochester, N.Y., protesters have confronted people at outdoor restaurants, shaking dinner tables. Marchers in Washington also accosted people eating outside, urging everyone to raise their fists to show their allegiance to the movement.

The story went on to quote Jessie Burke of Portland saying, “Everyone was looking for solutions at first, but now it’s just a nightly fight that has gotten progressively more violent — and every neighborhood worries that the fight will come to their neighborhood.”

People are worried because they’re literally seeing their formerly peaceful lives upended by rioters screaming in their faces, and threatening to overrun their neighborhoods.

Understand that no one is safe.

Ask the McCloskeys, the married couple in St. Louis who watched one of the mobs bust through the gate of their private community, just as it was made clear that “defund the police” had become a serious slogan within the movement.

There really is something to be afraid of here, because it’s spreading everywhere. Don’t take it from me. Take it from the New York Times.