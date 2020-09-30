https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-cant-name-a-single-law-enforcement-agency-that-supports-him

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden struggled significantly on Tuesday night when pressed over his apparent lack of support from law enforcement groups and was unable to name a single law enforcement organization that supports him when pressed on the issue by President Donald Trump.

As Biden tried to defend his record on the issue of law enforcement, Trump interjected, “He doesn’t have any law support. He has no law enforcement [support].”

“That’s not true,” Biden replied.

“Oh, really, who do you have?” Trump fired back. “Name one group that supports you. Name one group that came out and supported you. Go ahead, think, we have time.”

“We don’t have time to do anything,” Biden responded.

“No, no, think right now,” Trump pressed. “Name one law enforcement group that came out and supported you.”

Wallace intervening, cutting Trump off and saying, “Now, gentleman. I think I’m going to tell I’m going to take back the bottom line.”

“There aren’t, I don’t think there are any,” Trump added.

WATCH:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden failed to name a single law enforcement group that supports his campaign during the debate.https://t.co/UHZCD0dWKc pic.twitter.com/zZkWBrqLzI — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 30, 2020

Rough transcript provided via Rev Transcripts:

Chris Wallace: I do want to talk about this issue of law and order though. And in the joint recommendation that came from the Biden-Bernie Sanders task force, you talked about quote re-imagining policing. First of all, what does re-imagining policing mean and do you support? If I might finish the question, what does re-imagining policing mean and do you support the Black Lives Matter call for community control of policing? Vice President Joe Biden: Look, what I support are the police having the opportunity to deal with the problems they face and I’m totally opposed to defunding the police offices. As a matter of fact police, local police, the only one defunding in his budget calls for a $400 million cut in local law enforcement assistance. They need more assistance. They need when they show up for a 9-11 call to have someone with them as a psychologist or psychiatrist to keep them from having to use force and be able to talk people down. We have to have community policing like we had before where the officers get to know the people in the communities. That’s when crime went down, it didn’t go up. It went down. And so we have to be… President Donald J. Trump: That’s not what they are talking about this. That’s not what it is about. He’s talking about defunding the police. Vice President Joe Biden: That is not true. President Donald J. Trump: He doesn’t have any law support. He has no law enforcement. Vice President Joe Biden: That’s not true. President Donald J. Trump: He has almost nothing. Oh, really, who do you have name one group that supports you name one group that came out and supported you. Go ahead. Think we have time. Vice President Joe Biden: We don’t have time to do anything. President Donald J. Trump: No, no think right now. Name one law enforcement group that came out in support of you. Chris Wallace: Now, gentleman. I think I’m going to tell I’m going to take back the bottom line. President Donald J. Trump: There aren’t any. Chris Wallace: And I want to get to another subject, which is the issue of protests in many cities that have turned violent in Portland, Oregon, especially we had more than a 100 straight days of protests, which I think you would agree, you talk about peaceful protests. Many of those turned into riots. Mr. Vice-president you say that people who commit crimes should be held accountable. The question I have though is as the democratic nominee, and earlier tonight, you said that you are the Democratic Party right now, have you ever called the Democratic Mayor of Portland or the Democratic Governor of Oregon and said, “Hey, you got to stop this, bring in the National Guard, do whatever it takes, but you’d stop the days and months of violence in Portland.” Vice President Joe Biden: I don’t hold public office. Now I am a former vice president. I’ve made it clear. I’ve made it clear in my public statements that the violence should be prosecuted. It should be prosecuted and anyone who committed it should be prosecuted. Chris Wallace: But you’ve never called for the people… President Donald J. Trump: He’s never done that. Chris Wallace: Excuse me, sir. You had never called for the leaders in Portland and in Oregon to call and bring in the National Guard and knock off a 100 days of riots. Vice President Joe Biden: They can in fact take care of it if he just stay out of the way. President Donald J. Trump: Oh really? I sent in the US Marshalls to get the killer of a young man in the middle of the street and they shot him for three days Portland didn’t do anything. I sent in the US Marshals they took care of business. Chris Wallace: Go ahead sir.

