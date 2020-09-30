https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/screwed-angry-emmanuel-macron-breaks-cover-sensational-attack-eu/

(EXPRESS UK) – Emmanuel Macron has issued a dire warning to the EU if the European Parliament does not return to France, sparking fears of a civil war within the bloc.

An outraged French President has warned Europe is “screwed” if MEPs do not return to their seats at the European Parliament building in Strasbourg and stay in Brussels. Plenary sessions have not taken place in the French city due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to reduce the amount of travelling and spread of the deadly contagion. The European Parliament traditionally sits in Strasbourg once every month, with the rest of the sessions taking place in the Belgian capital.

Speaking to university students during a visit to Lithuania, Mr Macron insisted he would do everything it takes to restore France to the forefront of European politics.

He said: “At the moment I’m fighting tooth and nail for the idea that the European Parliament should convene in Strasbourg.

“If we accept that the European Parliament only gathers in Brussels, we’re screwed, because in 10 years’ time everything will take place in Brussels and people will only speak amongst themselves in Brussels.

