CNN anchor can’t handle the truth about Biden

“Joe Biden spoke at the funeral of the Exalted Cyclops of the KKK, praised segregationist George Wallace, and he said he didn’t want his kids to grow up in a racial jungle. Joe Biden’s record on race is absolutely disgusting.”

