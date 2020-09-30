https://redstate.com/slee/2020/09/30/whoa-graham-releases-previously-classified-letter-saying-crossfire-hurricane-was-hillarys-idea-and-obama-wh-was-briefed/
About The Author
Related Posts
Packers Beat The Seahawks After Horrific Spot On Jimmy Graham Catch
January 13, 2020
Why The Left Is Attacking Amy Coney Barrett For Adopting Kids From Haiti
September 29, 2020
Trump Suggests Late Democratic Rep. John Dingell Is In Hell
December 18, 2019
How Obama WH Gave Russia Collusion Narrative an Early Boost
April 26, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy