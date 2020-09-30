https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/why-do-people-hate-the-media-cnn-puts-facts-first-by-doing-some-utterly-infuriating-gaslighting-on-joe-bidens-behalf-screenshots/
CNN’s star fact-checker Daniel Dale apparently spent the days leading up to last night’s debate fact-checking “imaginary debates in his head.”
A sensible person might wonder how that passes for fact-checking at CNN, but once they see this, they’d immediately understand:
President Trump claims Joe Biden called him xenophobic for imposing travel restrictions.
Facts First: This is lacking context. #Debates2020 https://t.co/INNyaogVQl pic.twitter.com/gJUpmFzQ2r
— CNN (@CNN) September 30, 2020
Here’s CNN’s full fact-check, screenshotted for posterity:
Guys.
“It’s not clear Biden knew what was going on,” is one hell of a fact check. https://t.co/ysNGypos5R
— Jay Collinwood (@Jaycollinwood) September 30, 2020
And that’s not even the worst part. What’s all this “lacking context” business?
Is it? https://t.co/vNmIujbDbr
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 30, 2020
“Fact check” https://t.co/op3aHeHQ7U pic.twitter.com/llSiHfQgYI
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 30, 2020
This is amazing lol. https://t.co/BlFnErjyMA
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2020
It really is. In the worst way.
“It’s true, BUT…” https://t.co/x74AI4DZvO
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 30, 2020
“Lacking context.” https://t.co/I4Ey8BHwh1
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 30, 2020
Stopping travel from the source of the outbreak would’ve saved lives.
Biden called that move xenophobic.
There’s no need for context here. https://t.co/42lAIiL8OI
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 30, 2020
Would it kill CNN’s fact-checkers to, you know, do a little research?
There’s a tweet from Joe you insipid hacks.
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) September 30, 2020
It’s right there on Twitter:
What does you “fact check” consist of? Just making stuff up? You could have done a simple Google or Twitter search to find the answer. pic.twitter.com/9nlnuZhUaZ
— LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) September 30, 2020
There’s actual tweets of Joe Biden calling Trump a xenophobe, you incompetent hacks https://t.co/GsZnzEWVrm pic.twitter.com/PjEKZJa1uR
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 30, 2020
Remember “Facts First,” CNN? That was fun.
This remains one of the most infuriating fact-checks.
Trump: I’m restricting travel from China!
Biden immediately after: racist and xenophobic!
Trump: He’s saying restricting travel from China is racist and xenophobic!
CNN: False. He could be talking about anything. https://t.co/XRNMIDIqRm
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 30, 2020
Holy gaslighting, Batman.
CNN is not a real news organization.
This is not a fact-check. This is Biden campaign spin. https://t.co/J05d3eesPE
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 30, 2020
I don’t even know what to do with CNN at this point. Even by their fake news standards, this is a new low. https://t.co/38je0jhvTP
— OCpatriot123 (@OCpatriot123) September 30, 2020
Why do people hate the media? Because of complete dishonesty and water carrying like this. https://t.co/AYD78ZTIsQ
— Gary (@garyalan82) September 30, 2020