https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/yikes-bad-news-joe-biden-google-searches-hunter-biden-ten-fold-since-presidential-debate/

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

Last night President Trump went after Joe Biden HARD on his corrupt drug and sex addicted son Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden responded by lying that what President Trump was saying about his corrupt son was accurate.

Cocaine 🔥🔥🔥. Trump knows more about Hunter than his own father. pic.twitter.com/JSFyKAED8X — MaC 🎙💊#FightBack (@RedPillMaC) September 30, 2020

Today Google searches for Hunter Biden are up TEN-FOLD over the last 24 hours!

TRENDING: They Know Who Won: Thoroughly Defeated Democrats Urge Joe Biden to Cancel Future Debates

Google searches for “Hunter Biden” are up ten-fold since the debate. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) September 30, 2020

Here’s what they’ll find…

As reported in November 2019 by Cassandra Fairbanks — Hunter Biden’s fondness for strip clubs continues to unfold, revelations came out on Wednesday that not only did he impregnate a DC stripper, he also had sex toys used on him by dancers at the Hustler Club in New York City.

A salacious report from Page Six exposed how the former Vice President’s son sent a staffer to buy a dildo so that strippers could use it on him during one of his visits to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club NYC in Hell’s Kitchen.

Page Six also revealed earlier that Biden was suspected of smoking crack in the VIP lounge of a DC strip club.

And earlier we found out an Arkansas woman gave birth to Hunter Biden’s child and the paternity test proved it was his.

And now we know the stripper’s stage name was “Dallas” and that Hunter Biden fathered the child while dating his deceased brother’s wife.

Every family has its issues.

And now this–

Hunter Biden sent “thousands of dollars” to people who appear to be involved in the sex industry, including non-resident alien women in the US who are citizens of Russia or Ukraine!

Via the New York Post:

Hunter Biden sent “thousands of dollars” to people who appear to be involved in the sex industry, according to a report released Wednesday by Republicans in the US Senate. The report says unspecified records show that Biden “has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine.” “The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,’” the report says. The allegations are contained in a footnote to a section of the report that details potential “criminal concerns and extortion threats” involving the son of former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and other members of the Biden family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

