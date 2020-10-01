https://www.dailywire.com/news/4-news-orgs-file-motion-to-toss-lawsuits-from-nick-sandmann-they-were-all-denied-lawyer-says

The attorney representing Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann in his defamation lawsuits against media organizations that smeared him last year announced on Thursday that four news organizations filed motions to dismiss the lawsuits and that all four requests were denied.

Attorney Lin Wood wrote on Twitter: “Motions to Dismiss @N1ckSandmann defamation lawsuits filed in KY federal court against NY Times, Rolling Stone, ABC, & CBS were just DENIED. NBC motion has previously been DENIED. Gannett motion was briefed on different time schedule & a DENIAL is expected in next few weeks.”

Sandmann echoed the news on Twitter, writing: “Motions to Dismiss defamation lawsuits against NY Times, Rolling Stone, ABC, & CBS were just DENIED.”

