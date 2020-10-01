https://hannity.com/media-room/a-whopping-half-of-nyc-bars-restaurants-on-the-verge-of-permanent-closure/

National Review Online reported “half of New York City’s bars and restaurants are in danger of permanently closing in the next six months.” Naturally, unless one has been living under a rock, so to speak, it is obvious the financial fallout is the result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

An audit released Thursday by New York state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli expressed that in the next six months, “between a third and a half of all city bars and restaurants could close their doors for good, eliminating over 150,000 jobs.” DiNapoli says “the industry is challenging under the best of circumstances, and many eateries operate on tight margins.”

In the wake of coronavirus, the already tight margined industry “face an unprecedented upheaval that may cause many establishments to close forever” added DiNapoli. Throughout the pandemic, nearly three-quarters of employees in the industry were jobless at its peak.

While Democrats claim to be the party of inclusion and working on behalf of minorities, their legislation to shut down American businesses, particularly the food industry, has hit minority communities the most. “The financial ruin has had the greatest impact on the city’s minority communities, the report found.” Roughly 60 percent of restaurant workers in 2018 living in the city were immigrants. “44 percent of whom were Hispanic and 20 percent were Asian.”

New York made the decision to “extend outdoor dining year-round to help keep restaurants afloat is a step in the right direction along with opening for indoor dining” said DiNapoli. Such decisions helped grow unemployment numbers, NYC’s executive director of the Hospitality Alliance Andrew Rigie says the report signifies a “critical message.”

“While we are appreciative of the government actions taken so far to support our restaurant community and the hundreds of thousands of people it employs, many more policies must be enacted by all levels of government to help save these small businesses and our economy” said Rigie.

WHAT CHANGED? After Mocking Trump Rallies, Biden to ‘Launch In-Person Canvassing’ in Swing States posted by Hannity Staff – 5 hours ago After weeks of accusing President Trump’s rallies and campaign stops of causing uncontrolled spread of the Coronavirus, Vice President Biden’s team is reportedly poised to “launch in-person canvassing” in swing states across the USA. “NEWS: After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states,” posted a reporter from the Associated Press on social media. NEWS: After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states.https://t.co/hpP0Wrv64W — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) October 1, 2020 “Biden’s campaign, which detailed the new effort to The Associated Press, insists that its existing phone and online voter outreach is effective. The new plans will build upon what’s already in place, not replace it,” writes the AP. Read the full report here. DE BLASIO’S DEMAND: Mayor Says City Will Fine People $1000 for Not Wearing Face Mask in Public posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled new regulations regarding the Coronavirus pandemic this week; instituting a new $1000 fee for those caught in public without wearing a face mask. “On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new fine as the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the city rose above 3% for the first time in months. The Democrat said that the penalty is being put in place as a means to protect residents of the city from contracting the disease ahead of the flu season,” reports the Washington Examiner. “We don’t want to fine people, but if we have to, we will.”@BilldeBlasio imposes a hefty fine for maskless New Yorkers.

https://t.co/pvMfZzDU98 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 30, 2020 “We don’t want to fine people, but if we have to, we will,” de Blasio told reporters. Read the full report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

