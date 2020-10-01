https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/dodging-creditors-decades-joe-bidens-brother-frank-finally-agrees-pay-part-1-million-owes-family-man-killed-car-crash/

After dodging creditors for decades, Joe Biden’s slimy grifting brother Frank Biden finally agreed to pay part of the $ 1 million he owes the family of a man killed in a car accident in 1999.

Frank Biden, then 43, was sitting in the passenger seat when he shifted the 290hp car into manual and told the driver to ‘punch it’ before hitting and killing Michael Albano in Cardiff, California.

Biden allegedly told the driver to ‘keep driving’ and fled the scene of the accident. A passenger reportedly said everyone in the car was drinking.

Michael Albano was a single father who left behind two young orphaned daughters.

Frank Biden spent 20 years avoiding the Albano family while he lived a lavish lifestyle in Florida.

Biden and his partner Mindy (a former Hooters waitress) live in a gated community overlooking a golf course in Atlantis, Florida and drive matching black and white Range Rovers

Attorney John F. Hayter, representing the family of Michael Albano garnished Frank Biden’s Wells Fargo bank account earlier this year and found it nearly empty.

The Daily Mail reported:

Joe Biden’s brother will finally cough up some of the $1million in compensation he owes the family of a young father killed in a horrific car crash more than 20 years ago. Frank Biden has agreed to a settlement in the case just months after DailyMail.com exposed how the businessman had dodged creditors for two decades. While it’s not known exactly how much he has agreed to pay, DailyMail.com understands it’s a significant amount. Biden confirmed the settlement to DailyMail.com but would only say he is ‘pleased’ with the outcome. When asked if he had apologized to the Albano family for the hurt he has caused, he didn’t reply. Scofflaw Biden, 66, hadn’t paid a cent of the cash he owed the family of Michael Albano despite him having defaulted on a lawsuit filed against him for Albano’s tragic death in 1999. The businessman even tried to wriggle out of paying the compensation after creditors found just $29.16 in his bank account.

Frank Biden has made millions of dollars off of his family name and has a long history of securing contracts in Florida thanks to big brother Joe.

Frank Biden’s current grift: He’s a “non-attorney advisor” for the Berman Law Group.

