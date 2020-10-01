https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/american-cycling-team-suspends-member-saying-bye/

(FOX NEWS) — An American professional cyclist was suspended from his team Thursday after showing support for President Trump in a seemingly benign social media tiff.

Trek-Segafredo suspended Quinn Simmons for what the team called “divisive” comments on his personal Twitter account.

Simmons, 19, reacted to a tweet from Dutch journalist Jose Been in which she said she hoped for her American friends that “this horrible presidency ends for you,” adding “if you follow me and support Trump, you can go.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

