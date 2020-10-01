https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cyclist-twitter-journalist-suspension/2020/10/01/id/989939

An American professional cyclist who supports President Donald Trump was suspended by his racing team for “engaging in conversation on Twitter in a way that we felt was conduct unbefitting a Trek athlete” getting involved in a back and forth with a journalist on social media.

Quinn Simmons, the junior road race world champion and the junior U.S. road race champion, was removed from several future races upcoming races by the Trek Segafredo team.

He was suspended after a Dutch journalist criticized Trump on Twitter.

“If you follow me and support Trump, you can go,” journalist Jose Been tweeted before he deleted it.

“Bye,” Simmons tweeted in a reply to Been, along with a Black hand waving emoji.

Simmons, 19, was getting ready for the Classics, which as multiple one-day races in Europe that normally are held during the spring but were rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

“To those who found the color of the emoji racist, I can promise that I did not mean for it to be interpreted that way,” Simmons said. “I would like to apologize to everyone who found this offensive as I strongly stand against racism in any form. To anyone who disagrees with me politically, that is fine. I won’t hate you for it. I only ask the same.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

