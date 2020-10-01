https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/american-cyclist-suspended-team-pro-trump-comments-social-media/

Quinn Simmons

American cyclist Quinn Simmons, 19, was suspended by the Trek-Segafredo team on Thursday over his pro-Trump social media posts.

“Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport,” Trek-Segafredo said in a statement. ”(He) will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice.”

Just getting caught up on this now. So they suspended him because he…acknowledged he supports the person who, like it or not, is the president of the United States?https://t.co/ZsHBsixJ7a — Bike Snob NYC (@bikesnobnyc) October 1, 2020

The 19-year-old 2019 junior road race world champion on Wednesday responded to Jose Been, a Dutch journalist who slammed Trump as a racist.

Quinn Simmons responded, “Bye” with a black hand waving emoji.

Another Twitter user taunted Simmons and replied “Apparently a Trumper,” Simmons responded, “That’s right” with a US flag emoji.

Apparently these Tweets from an exceptionally talented 19-year-old athlete were so criminal and offensive that he is no longer able to race until further notice.

