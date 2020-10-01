https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/arizona-ammunition-maker-facing-80-million-back-orders/

(BEARING ARMS) – Just how bad is the ammo crunch right now? This bad: “Scottsdale-based ammunition company Ammo Incorporated is facing an $80.1 million order backlog amid record demand for ammunition. ‘We’re working right now seven days a week, 24 hours a day in all the manufacturing plants,’ said CEO Fred Wagenhals.”

Ouch. The good news, if there is any to be found here, is that ammunition companies like Ammo Incorporated are now investing millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades to increase their output. If manufacturers felt like this was only a short-term run on ammunition, they might keep their cash in reserve rather than spending it on new equipment, but at least for Ammo Inc, that’s not the case.

“We just bought 2.8 million dollars worth of machinery and equipment last week to increase our production and increase our volume,” Wagenhals said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

