The “right-hand man” to St. Petersburg, Florida’s Mayor Rick Kriseman, a Democrat, is reported to have published a Facebook post calling for protesters and political activists to disrupt a scheduled event at which Florida’s GOP Governor, Ron DeSantis, was to appear.

Kevin King, the chief of policy and public engagement for Kriseman, used Facebook to message Susan McGrath, the former chairwoman of the Pinellas County Democrat Party, writing, “Governor apparently coming to St Pete around noon at Birchwood to cause trouble if you feel like secretly getting a group together…Could use some Wear a Mask signs.”

Governor DeSantis appeared in St. Petersburg Friday to announce that he is green-lighting Phase III of his plan to re-open the State of Florida in the aftermath of the COVID event.

Phase III includes:

People 65+ and those with underlying conditions can resume public interaction

Employees return to work

Non-essential travel continues

Government meetings in person

Bars and restaurants operate at full capacity

Gyms open to full capacity

State parks are open with overnights

Beaches remain open

Movie theaters, concert halls, auditoriums, bowling alleys open

Sporting events resume but limiting capacity should be considered

Theme parks return to normal operations

Vacation rentals resume normal operations

Barber shops, hair and nail salons operate at full capacity

Retail stores open at full capacity

King attempted to spin his activism saying, “We mobilize advocates for causes all the time. We wanted people to remind the governor it’s important to wear a mask,” he said. “It was policy-focused. We would never encourage political activity from city hall.”

Kriseman wouldn’t tell reporters if any disciplinary action would be taken against King, but acknowledged he had been “counseled” and said his behavior would be more appropriate in the future.

