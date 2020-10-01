https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/authorities-looking-two-unhinged-leftist-women-vandalized-memorial-slain-police-officer-plymouth-township-video/

Police are searching for two woke leftist women who vandalized a memorial to slain Police Officer Brad Fox.

Officer Fox was 34-years-old when he was shot dead by a suspect in a hit and run suspect.

Fox was a seven-year veteran on the police force.

The two woke women tossed the thin blue line flag at his memorial into the bushes.

This is promoted by the modern day Democrat Party.

Patch.com reported:

Two women are wanted in Montgomery County for vandalizing the memorial to a fallen officer over the weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3:24 p.m. along the Schuylkill River Trail, where the memorial to Officer Brad Fox stands. Fox was killed in 2012 in the line of duty. Security footage shows two women on bicycles stop at the memorial, which is adjacent to the freight tracks, just past Conshohocken and outside of Norristown. In the video, one of the women stands at her bike as a “lookout,” police said, while the other climbs up the side of the memorial, takes down a Thin Blue Line American flag, and throws it into the nearby bushes.

