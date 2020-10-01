https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-campaign-panic-mode-launches-person-canvassing-one-month-election-mocking-trumps-ground-game/

After criticizing the Trump camp’s ground game as ‘outdated,’ Biden’s camp has announced they will resume door-knocking (ballot harvesting?) one month before the election.

The Trump army has been working around the clock, knocking on millions of doors across the country.

However, for the last 3 months, Biden’s campaign staffers have mocked Trump’s army, saying “We don’t need to knock on doors to win. That’s the old way of doing things.”

Joe Biden, who has spent the majority of the campaign season hiding in his Delaware basement, has also relied heavily on virtual events and digital marketing.

AP reported:

After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch door-to-door canvassing across several battleground states. The decision comes amid growing concern from Democratic officials on the ground in key states who fear that Biden has been giving a significant advantage to President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, who have been aggressively courting voters at their doorsteps for months. The reversal also reflects a sense of rising urgency as polls tighten just a month before Election Day.

Literally 3 days ago, Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates mocked Trump’s canvasser.

In short… GOP canvasser: Isn’t Trump doing a phenomenal job helping the pandemic take lives and jobs while also fueling division and unrest? Voter: Get the fuck off my doorstep before you give me coronavirus. https://t.co/CA1x3hoCuZ — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) September 28, 2020

What changed??

The internal polling must be really bad.

Or are they deploying an army of ballot harvesters?

WHAT CHANGED FOR THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN? September 15: Biden Campaign Manager Jenn O’Malley Dillon says door-knocking “doesn’t really matter.” October 1: Biden poised to launch in-person canvassing in key states The science hasn’t changed. Polling has.https://t.co/BuXlLMsWxo https://t.co/gXxQd1yZHM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 1, 2020

