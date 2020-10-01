https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-claims-communist-china-is-just-an-idea/

U.S.—Joe Biden claimed in a speech today that Communist China is “just an idea” and “not a real organization.”

He pointed out to his seven followers gathered and socially distanced that there’s no real evidence the communist nation exists, and that it’s clearly a scare tactic from the right.

“The right wants you to think Communist China is an organized threat, but it’s just an idea,” Biden said. “It’s a myth, really, to scare you into voting for Trump.”

“Listen up, man, come on. That guy over there keeps ranting about the communists like he’s some crazy old guy. It’s a boogieman. Communist China is a legend.”

Biden further claimed that the U.S.S.R., North Korea, and Cuba were all myths and ideas foisted on us by capitalists who wanted to scare the nation into moving to the right.

“It’s just like, come on, man.”

