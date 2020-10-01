https://thejeffreylord.com/biden-no-apology-for-dem-support-of-slavery-segregation-white-supremacy/

There they go again. Once again, the media is pushing the notion of Republicans as white supremacists. At the first Trump-Biden debate, as reported here by Breitbart’s Joel Pollak, Trump rejected white supremacism – again. Joel published the exact transcript of the conversation. It reads:

Wallace: You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa —

Trump: That’s right.

Wallace: — and other left-wing extremist groups. But are you willing, tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups —

Trump: Sure.

Wallace: — and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha, and as we’ve seen in Portland.

Trump: Sure, I’m willing to do that.

And there it was. The umpteenth time Trump has answered this allegation. Yet what did Speaker Nancy Pelosi say after the debate? This:

“Pelosi also said that it was a “sad night for our country” because Trump refused to ‘disassociate himself from white supremacists.’

‘I lost a lot of sleep last night over that one fact. I think one thing he did present was the authenticity of who he is,’ she said.” Which is to say, Pelosi lied.

Well aside from the fact that this charge that it is Republicans who are white supremacists is and always has been a blatant lie, the media repeatedly ignores the racist roots of the Democratic Party – and the culture of racial supremacy it bred – and still has today. (Yes, “identity politics” is the son of segregation.)

I have long ago detailed the hardcore record of the Democrats, but since Chris Wallace brought up the subject it is apparently time to remind – yet again – of exactly the record that Joe Biden is completely silent on – the thought of an apology to America from his party and from himself as the leader of his party never crossing his mind, much less his lips.

So. Again.

Way back there in 2008, I noticed that the Democratic National Committee’s web site was boasting of itself as the party of civil rights. The site’s “Party History” was making the boast – centered around the 1964 and 1965 civil rights laws – that it was the party of civil rights. What a crock.

What did they leave out? I detailed the list in The American Spectator, and the piece was also run by The Wall Street Journal. Here it is:

• There is no reference to the number of Democratic Party platforms supporting slavery. There were 6 from 1840-1860.

• There is no reference to the number of Democratic presidents who owned slaves. There were 7 from 1800-1861

• There is no reference to the number of Democratic Party platforms that either supported segregation outright or were silent on the subject. There were 20, from 1868-1948.

• There is no reference to “Jim Crow” as in “Jim Crow laws,” nor is there reference to the role Democrats played in creating them. These were the post-Civil War laws passed enthusiastically by Democrats in that pesky 52-year part of the DNC’s missing years. These laws segregated public schools, public transportation, restaurants, rest rooms and public places in general (everything from water coolers to beaches). The reason Civil Rights heroine Rosa Parks became famous is that she sat in the front of a “whites only” bus, the “whites only” designation the direct result of Democrats.

• There is no reference to the formation of the Ku Klux Klan, which, according to Columbia University historian Eric Foner became “a military force serving the interests of the Democratic Party.” Nor is there reference to University of North Carolina historian Allen Trelease’s description of the Klan as the “terrorist arm of the Democratic Party.”

• There is no reference to the fact Democrats opposed the Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the Constitution. The Thirteenth banned slavery. The Fourteenth effectively overturned the infamous 1857 Supreme Court Dred Scott decision (made by Democrat pro-slavery Supreme Court justices) by guaranteeing due process and equal protection to former slaves. The Fifteenth gave black Americans the right to vote.

* There is no reference to the fact Democrats opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1866. It was passed by the Republican Congress over the veto of Democratic President Andrew Johnson. The law was designed to provide blacks with the right to own private property, sign contracts, sue and serve as witnesses in a legal proceeding.

• There is no reference to the Democrats’ opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1875. It was passed by a Republican Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses Grant. The law prohibited racial discrimination in public places and public accommodations.

• There is no reference to the Democrats’ 1904 platform, which devotes a section to “Sectional and Racial Agitation,” claiming the GOP’s protests against segregation and the denial of voting rights to blacks sought to “revive the dead and hateful race and sectional animosities in any part of our common country,” which in turn “means confusion, distraction of business, and the reopening of wounds now happily healed.”

• There is no reference to four Democrat platforms, 1908-1920, that are silent on blacks, segregation, lynching, and voting rights as racial problems in the country mount. By contrast the GOP platforms of those years specifically address “Rights of the Negro” (1908), oppose lynchings (in 1912, 1920, 1924, 1928) and, as the New Deal kicks in, speak out about the dangers of making blacks “wards of the state.”

• There is no reference to the DNC-sponsored Democrat Convention of 1924, known to history as the “Klanbake.” The 103-ballot convention was held in Madison Square Garden. Hundreds of delegates were members of the Ku Klux Klan, the Klan so powerful that a plank condemning Klan violence was defeated outright. To celebrate the Klan staged a rally with 10,000 hooded Klansmen in a field in New Jersey directly across the Hudson from the site of the Convention. Attended by hundreds of cheering Convention delegates, the rally featured burning crosses and calls for violence against African Americans and Catholics. * There is no reference to the fact that it was Democrats who segregated the federal government of the United States, specifically at the direction of President Woodrow Wilson upon taking office in 1913. There is a reference to the fact that President Harry Truman integrated the military after World War II.

• There is reference to the fact that Democrats created the Federal Reserve Board, passed labor and child welfare laws and created Social Security with Wilson’s New Freedom and FDR’s New Deal. There is no reference these programs were created as the result of an agreement to ignore segregation and the lynching of blacks. Neither is there a reference to the thousands of local officials, state legislators, state governors, U.S. Congressmen and U.S. Senators who were elected as supporters of slavery and then segregation between 1800 and 1965. Nor is there reference to the deal with the devil that left segregation and lynching as a way of life in return for election support for three post-Civil War Democrat presidents, Grover Cleveland, Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt.

• There is no reference that three-fourths of the opposition to the 1964 Civil Rights Bill in the U.S. House came from Democrats, or that 80 percent of the nay vote on the bill in the Senate came from the Democrats. Certainly there is no reference to the fact that the opposition included future Democratic Senate Leader Robert Byrd of West Virginia (a former Klan member) and Tennessee Senator Albert Gore, Sr., father of future Vice President Al Gore.

* Last, but certainly not least, there is no reference to the fact that Birmingham, Alabama Public Safety Commissioner Bull Connor, who infamously unleashed dogs and fire hoses on civil rights protestors, was in fact — yes indeed — both a member of the Democratic National Committee and the Ku Klux Klan.

And today? “If you’re for Trump, you ain’t black,” said Biden, exemplifying the culture of race that is exactly at the heart of his party.

Sorry. Joe Biden and his party get no pass on this issue. It is time, a couple of hundred past time, for Biden and his party to apologize for fo all of this.

But a word to the wise?

Don’t wait up.

