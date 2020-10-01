https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/519252-biden-up-by-two-points-in-georgia-following-first-debate-poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE leads President Trump by 2 points in Georgia following the first presidential debate.

Biden took the lead over Trump for the first time in a local affiliate Channel 2 Action News/Landmark Communications poll on Thursday.

The new results from the poll show Biden leading Trump 47 percent to 45 percent. The same poll from one month ago showed Trump leading Biden 47 percent to 40 percent.

The poll surveyed 500 Georgians through mobile and landline phones.

“This is within the margin of error, so it’s essentially showing a tie. And it may surprise some Republicans; it’s a solidly red state,” Republican strategist and consultant Brian Robinson told Channel 2 Action News.

When participants were asked who won the first presidential debate Tuesday night, Biden took the lead at 47 percent, while 37 percent said Trump won.

Six percent of participants said they were still undecided on who to vote for, though 9 percent said the debate changed their minds about who they will vote for on Election Day.

“We’ve got to dissect these polls, but more importantly, make sure people go out and vote,” said Tharon Johnson, senior adviser for Biden’s Georgia campaign.

Both Robinson and Johnson commented that Georgia’s gender gap plays a role in the polling data results.

“One thing I saw in here was a significant gender gap. This shows in Georgia, Trump is winning men by a large margin, but Biden winning women by an even bigger margin,” Robinson said.

Johnson said he believed women would play a “significant role” in who the next president is, adding, “particularly white women, suburban, college educated, disaffected white women will play important role in who the next president will be.”

The next debate will pit Vice President Pence against Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisDebate commission adding option to cut candidates’ mics: report Debates panel says changes under consideration ‘to ensure a more orderly discussion’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging MORE (D-Calif.) on Oct. 7.

A second presidential debate is slated for Oct. 15 in Miami.

