As the dust settled on the Trump-Biden presidential debate in Cleveland, Chad reflected on a “dicey” moment when the discussion shifted to Joe Biden’s sons.

During the debate, Biden attached his late son Beau’s memory to an allegation that Trump called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. Trump hit back, pointing out that he did not know Beau, but he was familiar with Hunter, Biden’s youngest son.

Trump shifted the conversation toward Hunter’s positive drug test that led to his Navy’s administrative discharge and his involvement with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian-based energy company under Senate investigation for “suspicious activity.”

According to Chad, by associating comments to his late son Beau, Biden opened the door for Trump to attack his youngest son, Hunter, for past and current misconduct.

