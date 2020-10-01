https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4858413/

Asked whether he would endorse President Trump, Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson said Wednesday he will stick with the current president rather than take a chance on how Biden might govern.

“Where I come out as a businessman, I will take the devil I know over the devil I don’t know anytime of the week,” he said in an interview Wednesday with CNBC.

“I absolutely do not know what a President Biden would do,” he continued. ” I haven’t heard anything coherent about what he said he’d do.”

Johnson noted that blacks have consistently voted about 90% for Democrats.

“But if we don’t get clear and concise direction on the benefit of changing courses at this time — again, I am speaking as a business person — I would rather know who I am going to deal with in the White House,” he said.

“I want to know what regulatory decisions they’re going to make. What fiscal policy decisions. What monetary policy decisions they’re going to make than be taking a chance,” said Johnson.

See the Johnson’s remarks on endorsing Trump:

