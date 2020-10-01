https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/black-democrat-state-rep-ohio-endorses-president-trump-reelection-proud-american/

State Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent of Ohio is a black woman and a Democrat, but she is breaking with her party to endorse President Trump for reelelction in 2020.

Kent has called Joe Biden’s rhetoric divisive and she also claims that she is proud to be an American.

Expect the media to come after her for this.

FOX News reports:

Ohio Dem backs Trump after history of feuds with her party Democratic Ohio state Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent on Tuesday endorsed President Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden. The endorsement comes after a history of feuding with Ohio Democrats, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Not only am I Black, I am a proud American and delighted to endorse President Trump for re-election,” Kennedy Kent, who represents Ohio’s 25th District, wrote in her endorsement posted to the president’s 2020 campaign website. “Furthermore, I am honored to share with people my intent to vote for him and spread the word on the value of his leadership and his dedication to the American people.” She also said that despite her feelings toward the Democratic Party, her “values” align more with Trump’s than with “Joe Biden’s divisive rhetoric, promotion of mass incarceration, and disrespectful, insensitive ideologies that substantiates his infamous comment ‘…if you’re still deciding between me and Trump, then you ain’t Black…’ during an interview on a popular African American radio program earlier this year.”

Good for her, for thinking for herself and standing up for her values.

Trump has gotten far more support from the black community than Democrats or their friends in media would ever admit.

